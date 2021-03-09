Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Target worth $68,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $83,833,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Target by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded up $4.04 on Monday, hitting $176.65. 52,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,194. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.41.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.