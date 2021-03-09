Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 411.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238,640 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 13.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.41.

TGT opened at $172.61 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

