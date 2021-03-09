Taryn R. Owen Sells 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.70.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.