Taryn R. Owen Sells 15,000 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $797.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 281,785 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

