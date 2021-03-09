Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWODF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. 10,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

