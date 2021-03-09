Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Purchases 88 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney bought 88 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Monday, February 8th, Chris Carney acquired 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

On Friday, January 8th, Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.17).

TW traded up GBX 7.75 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 178.65 ($2.33). 16,914,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Taylor Wimpey plc has a twelve month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 196.30 ($2.56). The company has a market cap of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TW. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 170.42 ($2.23).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

