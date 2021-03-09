Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

TSHA traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $7,322,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $4,480,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

