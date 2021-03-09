TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE TCP opened at $30.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. TC PipeLines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, analysts predict that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TC PipeLines by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in TC PipeLines during the third quarter valued at about $1,228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TC PipeLines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC PipeLines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

