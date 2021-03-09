TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.40. 251,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 434,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $882.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

