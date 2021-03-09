TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $156.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEL. UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,799,000 after acquiring an additional 189,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

