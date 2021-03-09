Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.4% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Facebook were worth $223,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 1,021.9% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Facebook by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock worth $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.03. 225,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

