Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,503 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $100,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 86,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Adobe by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,819 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 98,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $434.04. 27,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

