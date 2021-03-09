Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $75,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDD traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.11. 79,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,091. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.26. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

