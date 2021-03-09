Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,498 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.56% of TriNet Group worth $83,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,972. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,182,659 over the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

