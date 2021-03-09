Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,230 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $55,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.75. 12,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,972. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.40 and a 200 day moving average of $337.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

