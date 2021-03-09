Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 54,656 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.49% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $112,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after buying an additional 618,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $2.80 on Monday, hitting $285.11. 1,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.29.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

