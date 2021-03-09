Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 60,793 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,793 shares during the period. Euronet Worldwide comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 1.53% of Euronet Worldwide worth $115,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.50. 1,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,707. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $165.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 310.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.