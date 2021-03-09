Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 105,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $50,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

