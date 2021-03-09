Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $77,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.35. 7,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

