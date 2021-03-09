Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Danaher were worth $54,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Danaher by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 149,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Danaher by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Danaher by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 244,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

