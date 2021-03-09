Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.28% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $87,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $179.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,465. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.55. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.