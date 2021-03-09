Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,842 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 2.50% of The Brink’s worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Brink’s by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

BCO traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $81.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,516. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

