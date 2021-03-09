Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,202 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of Newmont worth $64,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 214,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,945. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,489. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

