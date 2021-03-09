Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $108.85 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.30% of CoStar Group worth $108,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $805.01. 2,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $884.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

