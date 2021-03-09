Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $113.12 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,975 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.60% of CDW worth $113,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,853. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $162.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

