Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $51.30 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.24% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $51,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.69. 2,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,333. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

