Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $59.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $59,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,887,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.