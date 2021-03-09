Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $60.70 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $60,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 91,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,705,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 63,738 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 27,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,073. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.68.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.