Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $88.04 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,593 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of JD.com worth $88,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

JD traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,988. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

