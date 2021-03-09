Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $89.77 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.19% of Berry Global Group worth $89,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,074. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

