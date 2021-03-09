Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $95.08 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,263 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.78. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

