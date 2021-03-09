Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $97.35 Million Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,938,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. frontdoor accounts for approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 2.27% of frontdoor worth $97,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,712. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. On average, analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

