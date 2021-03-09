Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Lamb Weston comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.83% of Lamb Weston worth $95,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $86.02.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

