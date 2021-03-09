Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,527 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,740,000. Natixis raised its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,092.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,417. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,985.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,737.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

