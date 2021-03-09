Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 1.08% of Chemed worth $92,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.48. 74 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,693. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.