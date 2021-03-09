Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 164,103 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oracle were worth $71,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 371,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $71.72. The company has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.74.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.