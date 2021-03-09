Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,776 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.23% of ANSYS worth $71,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 82.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 185,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 38.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 46.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $308.32. 2,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.19 and a 200 day moving average of $343.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

