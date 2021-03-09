Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.41% of Zebra Technologies worth $83,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $475.81. 1,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total value of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,368 shares of company stock worth $26,450,197. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

