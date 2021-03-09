Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 129.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.42% of NVR worth $64,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $2,830,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR traded up $62.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4,686.99. 74 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,949. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,519.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,221.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.