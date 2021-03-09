Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Spectrum Brands makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 3.11% of Spectrum Brands worth $104,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SPB stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

