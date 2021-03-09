Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of eBay worth $52,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in eBay by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,815 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 110,101 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in eBay by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 138,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,795. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

