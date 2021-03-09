Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 150,491 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.28% of Hologic worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hologic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.84. 9,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

