Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 280,668 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,668 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $50,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,649,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

