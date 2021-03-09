Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 39,057 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,057 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comcast were worth $54,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 513,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $55.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

