Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 45,342 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,342 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 53,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

