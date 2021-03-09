Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 57,092 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,092 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $131,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,420,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,424,000 after purchasing an additional 473,658 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 406,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,431,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

NYSE PG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,675. The company has a market capitalization of $311.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

