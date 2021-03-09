Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 65,632 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65,632 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Walmart were worth $92,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $365.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.