Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 77,592 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $51,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 77,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Intuit by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $105.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

