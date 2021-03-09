Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,086 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 1.08% of Proofpoint worth $85,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $4.72 on Monday, reaching $123.79. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,707. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.