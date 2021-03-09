Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $13.67 on Monday. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

