Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THNPF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Technip Energies has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:THNPF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264. Technip Energies has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $15.68.

Technip Energies B.V. engages in the onshore/offshore busines. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of the range of onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Courbevoie, France.

